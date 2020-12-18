“Bad Boys” Film Franchise Drops Limited Apparel Collection

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic film, as well as the success of Bad Boys For Life 2020, the Bad Boys film franchise drops a limited edition merch collection.

It marks the first time that Bad Boys merch has officially has ever been made available to the public and will only be available for purchase through Sunday, Dec. 20.

The 9-piece collection features bold and graphic designs of Bad Boys-themed shirts, sweaters, hoodies, shorts, socks and more, including imagery of Mike Lowrey (Smith’s character) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence’s character) from the film as well as the duo’s most recognizable quotes.

The capsule is centered around the film’s central motto – “We ride together, we die together” – and are perfect to celebrate Bad Boys’ esteemed trilogy. The franchise first started in 1995, when Smith and Lawrence starred as two Miami-based narcotics detectives for the Michael Bay-directed movie. The success of the film resulted in two more Miami-based sequels – Bad Boys II (2003) and Bad Boys for Life (2020), with the latter serving as one of the highest-grossing films of 2020.

Order the merch now at BadBoysMovieStore.com.