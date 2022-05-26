Awake NY & Crocs Launch New Collaboration with Foot Locker

In partnership with Queens, NY-based lifestyle brand Awake NY and Crocs, Foot Locker announces the second installment of the Awake NY x Crocs collaboration.

Inspired by a wardrobe staple from Awake NY founder Angelo Baque, his goal in pairing his vision with Crocs’ iconic silhouette was utility: an item that everyone, of all ages, can wear. The Crocs Classic Clog features a paint splatter pattern against an off-white background, personalized with Jibbitz™ charms which spell out the brand name and a bunny graphic from Awake NY’s Spring 2022 collection.

“These Crocs are an ode to the artisans, craftspeople and makers,” Baque said. “The design pays homage to my favorite pair of pants, which were custom-made by a very dear friend of mine. I’m in awe of those who work with their hands, especially in today’s times. That’s why I chose to highlight local artisans and spaces for the campaign.”

The collaboration is highlighted in a special campaign shot in New York City and the surrounding boroughs, featuring local artisans and creative spaces that contribute to the community.

The limited-edition Awake NY x Crocs Classic Clog is available now in children’s and adult sizes at AwakeNYClothing.com, before dropping on Friday (May 27) at select Foot Locker stores and FootLocker.com.