Vault by Vans & Palm Angels Debut First-Ever Footwear Collaboration

Vault by Vans joins forces with Palm Angels to pay homage to skate culture.

The three-piece capsule is a representation of a design approach that celebrates freedom and individuality all grounded in skate culture.

Palm Angels fosters a liberated way of being, free from constructs, glorifying the uniqueness of individuals and a personal approach to life, since its beginning. The skateboarding scene has always been a primary reference for the brand, with roots grounded in images shot by Francesco Ragazzi and published in 2014, in Venice beach in Los Angeles.

“Palm Angels started with a photography book and Vans was already there. I took a picture of a guy skating in Venice beach, wearing the most vintage Vans Sk8-Hi I had ever seen and since then, the idea of Palm Angels collaborating with Vans has always been in my mind. It’s now finally reality. With this collection I wanted to recreate exactly that same image: few models with a vintage feeling and a contemporary take“, says Francesco Ragazzi, founder, and Creative Director of Palm Angels.

The collection is curated from meticulously chosen materials across the Sk8-Hi VLT LX, Sk8- Mid VLT LX, and the Old Skool LX. Each style has been reinterpreted with the Palm Angels codes: red, grey, white, and black, with the Palm Angels logo appearing on the side of the shoes, recreating the iconic Vans Sidestripe. An old-school touch occurs in the images of the campaign, where used and consumed sneakers portray a story of dramatic jumps and movements on the skateboard, capturing the effortless style and culture.

The Palm Angels x Vault by Vans collaboration is out now exclusively on palmangels.com and at select Palm Angels stores worldwide. A global release for select Vault by Vans retailers follows on October 1.