PUMA Re-Releases RS-Dreamer “Blood, Sweat & Tears”

After selling out during its first release, PUMA will be releasing the “Blood, Sweat & Tears” colorway of J. Cole’s signature sneaker, the RS-Dreamer.

The “Blood, Sweat and Tears” edition is inspired by the grit, determination and hard work needed to accomplish one’s dreams, despite the obstacles faced or time passed. With countless hours putting pen to paper and throwing shots up behind closed gym doors, J. Cole knows the grind like no other. So, Cole and PUMA Hoops are paying respects to putting in that work with this next Dreamer drop.

The drop is an audacious red colorway, featuring the Dreamer logo and PUMA Hoops tech, as shown here on the feet of new signee LaMelo Ball.

The PUMA RS-Dreamer “Blood, Sweat and Tears” drops December 18 at oot Locker, at the PUMA NYC Store and on PUMA.com for $125 USD.