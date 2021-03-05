New Balance & Foot Locker Collaborate For NB Collective

New Balance recently announced a collaboration with Foot Locker for the launch of the NB Collective exclusively at the Foot Locker family of stores.

The NB Collective celebrates individuals doing extraordinary things to energize our generation, with two exclusive colorways of the iconic 327.

Both New Balance and Foot Locker have a long history of culturally connecting with consumers through storytelling. The NB Collective reaffirms the brands’ commitment.

The NB Collective utilizes the iconic 327’s oversized “N” as a visual marker for an account-exclusive package that tells the stories of influential individuals who are positively engaging their communities across Europe & North America for a global exclusive 327 Pack.

The NB Collective pack is available now, exclusively at Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Footaction, Champs Sports, and Champs Sports Canada in both men’s and women’s.