Vault by Vans x Adsum Team Up For First Collaboration

Poppy is Adsum’s office dog. She occupies our time, our mind, and our hearts and found herself at the center of the creative direction of Adsum’s first global collaboration with Vault by Vans.

Dogs are regarded as Man’s Best Friend. As an ode to our sweet but stubborn friend Poppy, Adsum created a pair of shoes made for morning and evening walks around Brooklyn.

For Adsum’s first collaboration with Vault by Vans, they picked some of their favorite OG Vans models to offer two wearable summer colorways. Dark Green on the OG Slip On LX and a natural/stone combination on the OG Era LX. Both models feature an 8 oz. organic cotton canvas upper with a small rear section of 1.6 mm thick chrome free suede. Poke around on the inside of the shoe and you’ll find terracotta-colored plush terrycloth insoles and green internal binding. Special to all Vault by Vans silhouettes, the Adsum OG Era LX and OG Slip-On LX have a high shine finish foxing and vintage style tab label. The label hides Adsum’s logotype on the flip side of the Vans branding hit. Each left shoe has a sketch of our friend Poppy holding a shoe, something that brings her comfort anytime we have a visitor by the office.

The Adsum x Vault by Vans collection is available exclusively at Adsumnyc.com with a global release on June 11th. For more information, visit Vans.com/droplist.