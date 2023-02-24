Bee Line Releases Rare In-Line SS23 Collection

Billionaire Boys Club, the luxury streetwear brand founded by Pharrell Williams, has launched the first drop of its Bee Line SS23 Collection.

Bee Line releases a special in-house capsule for the SS23 season that highlights new illustrations on classic silhouettes. Creative Director, Joseph Au, taps artist, Shaun Crawford, for a rare in-line assortment of quality pieces that were sourced specifically for this release.

Releasing in two drops, the Bee Line SS23 capsule features a Goldenbear Varsity Jacket boasting the classic calfskin leather sleeves and molten wool body construction with a satin quilted lining. The contemporary-fit jacket features a custom embroidered bee graphics on the chest and back, satin chain stitch logo on the chest, and leather embroidered numbers on the sleeve nodding to Goldenbear’s origin year. A new core hoodie is introduced, featuring a collegiate-style arch logo applied as an embroidery on a 400GSM brown hoodie and accompanied with a quality canvas work pant.

The second release, coming in April, will feature a cut-and-sew midweight flannel overshirt made with yarn-dyed wool. Celebrating the workwear inspiration, the woven plaid overshirt features replicated tears in the garment. Rounding out the collection are two new slub yarn jersey graphic tees that allow for casual wear and layering.

The first drop of the Bee Line SS23 capsule is available now exclusively at BBC ICECREAM Flagships in NYC + Miami and on bbcicecream.com.