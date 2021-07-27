PUMA x Kool-Aid Launching at Foot Locker

PUMA has announced an upcoming collaboration with Kool-Aid, presented by Foot Locker.

The PUMA x Kool-Aid collection features a full run of PUMA footwear, including Clyde and Suede, as well as bold apparel. Classic Kool-Aid colors and branding meet iconic PUMA design and style for a look that makes everyone say, “Oh Yeah!”

The PUMA Suede Triplex features an embossed leather pattern in the instantly recognizable design of the Kool-Aid Man’s brick wall as well as bold red and blue colors. The Clyde features an embossed texture inspired by the Kool-Aid Man brick wall, pops of blue and red as well as PUMA and Kool-Aid brand elements throughout.

The PUMA x Kool-Aid Collection drops August 4th at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.