Pharrell’s ICECREAM Launches Summer 2020 Capsule

With summer in full swing, ICECREAM is launching their Summer 2020 exclusive capsule collection – a take on an island staple: the Hawaiian print.

For this capsule, the designers handpicked some of their favorite classic artwork originally illustrated by SK8THING for BBCICECREAM in the early 2000s, and hand-painted them with watercolor pencil technique. This has been applied on three key pieces: a classic Hawaiian button-up shirt silhouette, board shorts and a bucket hat.

The ICECREAM Summer ’20 Exclusives Capsule also includes a new colorway of the Team ICECREAM Running Dog Basketball Shorts, featuring a green and yellow colorway inspired by Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Beach and their colors.

The Summer 2020 collection drops in store during the re-opening of BBC’s NYC flagship location on Friday (July 3).