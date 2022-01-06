BN3TH Introduces a Brand First: Merino Wool Base Layer Collection

Vancouver-based BN3TH is known for their line of underwear with its patented MyPakage Pouch Technology that offers a supportive fit to the wearer. The brand continues on its innovative offerings with the release of its new Merino Wool Base Layer collection.

The new release is BN3TH’s first Base Layer collection. The Merino Wool fabric will keep the wearer’s body temperature regulated throughout their active pursuits regardless of the temperature outside, making them great for a trip to the snowy mountains.

The Merino Crew Neck features low profile thumbholes, so the sleeves go over your hands and offers that much more comfort, while the Boxer Brief features the brand’s MyPakage Pouch Technology and soft knitted waistband. If you need more than a boxer, the collection features a Full Length Base Layer that also features the MyPakage Pouch Technology.

All pieces in the Merino Wool Base Layer collection come in either black or green camo, and are available now at BN3TH.com.