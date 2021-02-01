Dime & Reebok Reveal New Collaboration

Reebok and Montreal’s Dime have begun to share official details for their forthcoming Dime x Reebok BB4000, highlighting the next installment of the brands’ crossover partnership.

Designed for those who appreciate the finer things, the pack offers two colorways of the BB4000, including crisp white/navy and subtle brown/black executions. Paying homage equally to Reebok’s traditional leather uppers and a skate-functional suede respectively, these materializations further cement and compliment the partnership.

“Tapping into Reebok’s fitness heritage and classic silhouettes was ideal for a brand like ours rooted in skateboarding,” said Dime’s Phil Lavoie and Vincent Tsang. “The design aesthetics of the BB4000 lend themselves well to functional skateboarding footwear. This seemed like a natural evolution after our inaugural Reebok basketball campaign.”

The release arrives on the heels of the brands’ Fall ’20 partnership, which saw Dime put a street ready spin on Reebok’s classic Kamikaze II Low.

The Dime x Reebok BB4000 styles will drop February 6th, exclusively from DIME before its wider global release on February 12th from Reebok.com and select retailers.