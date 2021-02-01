Dime & Reebok Reveal New Collaboration

Dime x Reebok BB4000

Reebok and Montreal’s Dime have begun to share official details for their forthcoming Dime x Reebok BB4000, highlighting the next installment of the brands’ crossover partnership.

Designed for those who appreciate the finer things, the pack offers two colorways of the BB4000, including crisp white/navy and subtle brown/black executions. Paying homage equally to Reebok’s traditional leather uppers and a skate-functional suede respectively, these materializations further cement and compliment the partnership.

“Tapping into Reebok’s fitness heritage and classic silhouettes was ideal for a brand like ours rooted in skateboarding,” said Dime’s Phil Lavoie and Vincent Tsang. “The design aesthetics of the BB4000 lend themselves well to functional skateboarding footwear. This seemed like a natural evolution after our inaugural Reebok basketball campaign.”

The release arrives on the heels of the brands’ Fall ’20 partnership, which saw Dime put a street ready spin on Reebok’s classic Kamikaze II Low.

The Dime x Reebok BB4000 styles will drop February 6th, exclusively from DIME before its wider global release on February 12th from Reebok.com and select retailers.

Stories and posts contributed by the BallerStatus staff and editors.