Lexie Brown Highlights Reebok Pump Omni Release in New “No Look Book

Ahead of its release, Reebok shared its “No Look Book” headlined by rising star Lexie Brown, showcasing how to style the retro mid-cut Pump Omni Zone II notably adorned by her father, Dee Brown, as he soared to an historic ’91 dunk contest title.

Produced in a virtual environment, the “No Look Book” experience nods Dee Brown’s iconic “No Look Dunk”, while carrying forward the sneaker into the modern era across a range of contemporary lifestyle looks. Lexie shows fans how to wear on court with shorts and high white socks or courtside with a dressed up pair of joggers and hoody, among other fits.

“I just love the look of retro basketball shoes on feet. And you know you’re wearing a piece of history,” commented Lexie Brown. “Pump has this retro cool. It’s really fun to play ball in, but it’s also great to wear around town or at home while you’re watching games. The orange Pump button is a guaranteed head turner and if you’re feeling some type of way, just reach down and Pump ‘em up – I’ll do it during practice and before I go into the grocery store…”

Reebok’s Pump Omni Zone II drops March 5 at Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Reebok.com, among other select local retailers.