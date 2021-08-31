Damian Lillard Launches New NMD_R1.V2 in Collaboration With Foot Locker & Adidas

Through the end of the year, Foot Locker. is partnering with Adidas to launch sneakers designed with some of Adidas’ top athletes — including this latest release with NBA star Damian Lillard.

The NMD_R1. V2 “Damian Lillard” celebrates the power that music has to bring people together and enact change. Emblazoned on the side of the sneaker are lyrics from his spoken word song “Blacklist” – “We just strivin’ for equality, acknowledge me.” On the tongue is Lillard’s ‘Dame D.O.L.L.A’ logo.

The sneaker also features Adidas’ Boost midsole, and the lightweight Primeknit upper the adidas NMD is known for has been updated. To improve breathability, a wider weave has been implemented from tongue to toe.

Each sneaker will celebrate the positive impact they have had on others, and the undeniable influence each continue to have on-and-off the court/field/diamond.

The Adidas NMD_R1. V2 “Damian Lillard” is available now at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay in men’s and kid’s sizes for $150 and $120 respectively.