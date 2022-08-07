melin Collaborates with Waterman & Adventurer Chuck Patterson

Stay outside doing what you love for longer in melin’s new Chuck Patterson Signature Trenches Neptune HYDRO hat. Driven by passion and tested in the elements, Chuck’s signature hat, in collaboration with melin, is designed for your next adventure.

The hat is built with a water-resistant exterior, moisture-wicking lining, and a buoyant visor core. It also comes with a custom cinch sack featuring art inspired by his adventures in oceans around the world.

“My inspiration for the Neptune was encompassing everything from the ocean, as it has given me so much,” comments Chuck. “For me, the ocean is my big escape and any day on the water puts a smile on my face,” he continues.

The Chuck Patterson Signature Trenches Neptune HYDRO features:

Water-resistant exterior

Moisture-wicking lining

Buoyant visor core

Cinch sack featuring custom art

If the king of the sea lived today, it would have to be Chuck Patterson. An all-around professional adventurer, Chuck’s signature melin Trenches Neptune HYDRO hat was built to weather the storms at Mavericks, never sink at Jaws and comfortable for long paddles off San Onofre.

The melin Trenches Neptune HYDRO is available now for $79 USD at melin.com.