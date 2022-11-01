PANINI America x Reebok Team Up For Collaboration

Merging the worlds of sneakers and collectibles, Reebok and sports card manufacturer Panini America have announced a rare collaboration highlighting cultural icons Allen Iverson and the coveted “Prizm” brand.

Introduced in 2012, Panini America’s “Prizm” sports card brand – with its high-gloss Optichrome designs, desirable rookies, and coveted short-print parallels – has quickly become one of the most sought-after and defining products in modern sports cards culture. Then there’s Allen Iverson, an explosive six-foot guard out of Hampton, V.A. who as a rookie in 1996 would splash onto the scene and – wearing his signature Reebok Question – go on to redefine the game of basketball and its many subcultures. In Reebok x Panini America, these two irrepressible forces collide.

“This has been a long time coming,” commented Jason Howarth, VP of Marketing at Panini America. ““The Prizm brand has helped launch sports trading cards into the global mainstream. It reaches beyond the hobby, just like Iverson reaches beyond basketball. To be able to authentically bring together two iconic brands who each have such a deep connection to sports, collectibles, and culture – we think this one will be fun for everyone who engages with it.”

Across product, “Prizm” fans will appreciate special design hits like shrink-wrap-inspired all-over logo branding, embroidered Iverson autographs, light-reactive parallel treatments, classic Panini yellow-tag branding, “Rookie Shoe” badge hang tags, and more, all across three unique parallels:

Question Mid “Tiger Prizm” (HQ1097/$170, HQ1103/$110): Widely available in adult and youth sizing, this wearable colorway nods Iverson’s tenacity, taking cues from Panini America’s admired “Tiger Prizm” parallel with overlays across a white leather upper.

(HQ1097/$170, HQ1103/$110): Widely available in adult and youth sizing, this wearable colorway nods Iverson’s tenacity, taking cues from Panini America’s admired “Tiger Prizm” parallel with overlays across a white leather upper. Question Low “Rookie Signature Prizm” (HQ1099/$140): Available in more-limited quantities, this design puts a glossy royal blue “Prizm” spin on the low-cut Question, paying homage to Iverson’s rookie team colors.

(HQ1099/$140): Available in more-limited quantities, this design puts a glossy royal blue “Prizm” spin on the low-cut Question, paying homage to Iverson’s rookie team colors. Question Mid “Black Pulsar Prizm” (HQ4135/$170): Rare in distribution, this Question Mid offers a narrative on the flashing lights surrounding A.I. via Panini America’s hyper-rare “Black Pulsar Prizm” treatment on the upper alongside smooth suede overlays.

Select pairs purchased from Reebok.com and local retailers will come with a pack of limited-edition Panini America x Reebok Iverson trading cards. Each card features imagery of A.I. from the early 2000’s captured by legendary photographer Gary Land with designs drawing inspiration from “Prizm”, Question, and other Reebok Iverson product lines. From these packs, consumers will have the opportunity to “pull” special “Prizm” parallel cards, short-printed Iverson on-card autographed cards, Iverson-worn patches, and more.

The Reebok x Panini America footwear and apparel range is available worldwide from Reebok.com and select retailers beginning November 4.