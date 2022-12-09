Kappa & Tommy Cash Release Special Edition Capsule

Italian sportswear brand Kappa has partnered with pop artist Tommy Cash to release a limited-edition collaboration. The duo pull inspirations from Tommy’s personal style and aesthetic for the capsule, which is available now.

An accomplished artist, Tommy Cash brings together global trends through a mix of raw tenderness and humor; his videos have continuously seen international success.

Kappa tapped the visual artist and rapper to design a range of apparel and accessories with a creative twist on everyday attire, including headwear, hoodies, t-shirts, and more.

The Kappa x Tommy Cash capsule takes an elevated approach on Kappa classics showcasing unique silhouettes including an oversized suit, double layered tops, branded loafers, and an especially unique leather mask.

The 10-piece collection will be available for sale on TommyCashShop.com.