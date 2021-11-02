Grateful Dead + Parks Project Collaborate for “Welcome to Bear Country” Collection

Parks Project, the national park apparel company that gives back, has announced its next collaboration… with legendary band: the Grateful Dead.

Dubbed “Welcome to Bear Country”, the collection is inspired by Parks Project’s mission, “leave it better than you found it.” The drop features the iconic Grateful Dead dancing bears, and is perfect for camping, hanging with friends, or chilling at the beach.

Pieces include a beanie, dad hat, a blanket, enamel dish set and packable champ chair. The best part is that for every sale, Parks Project donates toward a cleaner future benefitting Sierra Club’s mission of protecting America’s wild lands and wildlife.

Founded by Keith Eshelman and Sevag Kazanci, Parks Project gives back to national parks with every item sold. This month, on Oct. 15, Parks Project will hit a significant milestone of $2,000,000 given back to National Parks, after hitting $1,000,000 given back in August 2020. Parks is excited to continue this impact work through this collection.

The Parks Project x Grateful Dead collection is available now at the brand’s online store.