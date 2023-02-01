Kappa Set To Drop Spring 2023 Collection

Kappa Spring 2023

Italian sportswear brand, Kappa, is launching its new Spring 2023 Collection and we offer a first look here.

Kappa introduces the Spring 2023 Collection shot in the bright lights and glitter of Las Vegas. This collection celebrates the energy and glamour of the city – featuring bold colors, iconography, and silhouettes that embody the unique beauty of the desert oasis.

This season’s standout pieces include the Tower Jacket, a woven windbreaker featuring a Sahara inspired all-over ready for layering, seasonal tracksuits, which put a modern twist on a Kappa classic by boasting a retro color palette across a geometric print reminiscent of Vegas nights, and the new Authentic Blue Jean pant, which adds a touch of luxury and style for day-to-night expeditions.

Kappa Spring 2023
Kappa Spring 2023
Kappa Spring 2023
Kappa Spring 2023
Kappa Spring 2023
Kappa Spring 2023
Kappa Spring 2023
Kappa Spring 2023

Kappa’s full Spring 2023 assortment will be available for purchase in stores and online at Kappa.com beginning Friday, February 3rd.

Stories and posts contributed by the BallerStatus staff and editors.