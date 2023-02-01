Kappa Set To Drop Spring 2023 Collection

Italian sportswear brand, Kappa, is launching its new Spring 2023 Collection and we offer a first look here.

Kappa introduces the Spring 2023 Collection shot in the bright lights and glitter of Las Vegas. This collection celebrates the energy and glamour of the city – featuring bold colors, iconography, and silhouettes that embody the unique beauty of the desert oasis.

This season’s standout pieces include the Tower Jacket, a woven windbreaker featuring a Sahara inspired all-over ready for layering, seasonal tracksuits, which put a modern twist on a Kappa classic by boasting a retro color palette across a geometric print reminiscent of Vegas nights, and the new Authentic Blue Jean pant, which adds a touch of luxury and style for day-to-night expeditions.

Kappa’s full Spring 2023 assortment will be available for purchase in stores and online at Kappa.com beginning Friday, February 3rd.