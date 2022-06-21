Etnies Celebrates 10 Years of the Marana

In 2012, etnies launched the Marana with skate legend Ryan Sheckler, inspired by the goal of creating the longest lasting skateboard shoe. This week, the brand celebrates 10 years of the shoe Ryan describes as timeless with a video, four limited-edition colorways of the Marana OG and a Silver Marana Michelin!

The Marana was designed piece-by-piece to blend strength, style, and high-impact cushioning. Sheckler says his adult years of trial and error in skateboarding and life have been lived in this shoe. Hear from Sheckler and Chris Joslin about skating the etnies Marana everywhere from the Cologne, Germany stair set to the Davis Gap, which you can watch below.

The day Joslin filmed a treflip on the Davis Gap, he was wearing a fresh pair of etnies OG Maranas that were fresh out of the box. To celebrate the Marana’s first 10 years, etnies is releasing four of the original colorways for a limited time, with iconic photos of Sheckler and Joslin skating in the Marana on the footbed.

The OG Marana was so durable that skaters were wearing through the outsole before the upper. In 2017, etnies teamed up with Michelin to rebuild the Marana outsole to create the world’s toughest skate shoe that’s 3X more durable. As part of the 10 Years of the Marana Celebration, etnies created a limited-edition silver Marana Michelin with the 10 Years Strong branding on the tongue and footbed. This shoe and the rest of the etnies Marana collection at Etnies.com.