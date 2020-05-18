Dr. Martens x Undercover 1460 Remastered Boot

Dr. Martens continue their 60th anniversary celebration, with a new collaboration with Japanese brand Undercover on the 1460 Remastered silhouette.

Drawing on his technical approach to design, Undercover founder Jun Takahashi has created a one-off, bespoke bouquet pattern and incorporated it into the boot’s inner, pairing it with minimalist, British-sourced Black Corduroy. It comes complete with an embroidered “S” and “N” (short for “Spiritual Noise” on the vamp of the boot), along with Dr. Martens’ instantly recognizable yellow stitching and black and yellow heel loop.





The new Dr. Martens x Undercover 1460 boot is now available on DrMartens.com and select partners – in strictly limited numbers.