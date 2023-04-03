Ciele Athletics Releases Performance Run (PR) Collection

Ciele Athletics, the high-end performance running brand from Montreal, Canada, has recently launched its new Performance Run (PR) Collection.

The new collection is designed to bring elevated details and high-quality fabrics to every runner, regardless of their pace, speed, or destination.

The new Ciele Performance Run running-apparel collection includes men’s and women’s quick-dry T-shirts, lightweight singlets, a new 5-inch running short featuring a reverse-stitched no-chafe liner, OEKO-TEX® fabric running tights and a premium performance sports bra, in an assortment of trend leading colorways.

This collection delivers ultimate performance and comfort thanks to its liberal use of no-stitch construction as well as the introduction of a fully recycled COOLmatic PLUS micro-mesh fabric, engineered for quick drying, anti-odor action and incredible breathability in extreme conditions. Additionally, airSTACK technology — featuring strategically engineered always-on venting technology developed for increased airflow — is found in the FSTSinglet and FSTTShirt. Reflective detailing for nighttime visibility is featured throughout the entire collection.

Photo via Ciele Running Campain / Ben Clement

“The goal with this collection is to bring elevated details and high-quality fabrics to training days and every run in between,” says Jeremy Bresnen, president and co-founder of Ciele Athletics. “Superior innovation is woven throughout this collection, building off of what our design team developed when we launched Elite last year. Nine years of designing and producing the world’s most technical run-ready headwear, paired with decades of technical clothing design know-how, gives our team the right insights and experience to offer this elevated collection of technical run essentials.”

The Ciele Athletics PR Collection is available now at CieleAthletics.com and select retail stores.