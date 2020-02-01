Herschel Supply Announces Spring 2020 Coca-Cola Collabo

Herschel Supply announced their second partnership with Coca-Cola this week, delivering a brand new collection of bags and apparel pieces geared toward summer days at the beach… or anywhere else.

The drop includes a number of signature Herschel silhouettes, such as the Classic X-Large backpack, Nova Mid-Volume backpack, and Nineteen hip pack. But, it also introduces a new one — the Bucket Beach Bag, made exclusively for the special Coca-Cola collaboration, created from recycled PET fabric and fashioned with a lightly insulated liner.

As shown in the photos here, the Herschel x Coca-Cola collction boasts a 1980s-inspired red and white checkerboard print with black details, alongside unique functional design details, including the dual water bottle pockets of the Classic X-Large, the Nova Mid-Volume’s exposed zippers and front storage pocket with key clip, the Nineteen’s clip-fastened adjustable webbing strap, and the ten insulated exterior pockets and zippered main compartment found on the Bucket Beach Bag. Each bag in the drop is completed with a Coca-Cola slogan screen print, Coca-Cola woven tab, and Herschel Supply’s classic white woven label.

Other pieces include a cotton twill Ben bucket hat and tees, available in men’s and women’s sizing.

Herschel Supply’s Spring 2020 Coca-Cola Collection drops February 4th at Herschel stores, select global stockists, and online.