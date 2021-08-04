Crocs X SANKUANZ Reimagine the Classic Clog For Limited Drop

Another Crocs collaboration is coming. This time, the brand links with SANKUANZ for a collaborative drop coming exclusively to the Greenhouse App.

The Crocs x SANKUANZ embodies an avant-garde style by re-imagining the Classic Clog silhouette with a futuristic, bulky style. For this collaboration, Chinese designer Shangguan Zhe deconstructed the silhouette of the Crocs Classic Clog and created a strap protector to form a shoe-in-shoe visual effect.

The Crocs x SANKUANZ Classic Clog comes in 3 colors: classic black, classic white, and the iconic neon green of SANKUANZ. The design of contrasting colors highlights the side text design and the elastic band added to the back strap.

The Crocs x SANKUANZ drops August 5th, exclusively on the Greenhouse App.