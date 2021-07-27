Crooks & Castles Returns to Fairfax With Concept Flagship

Streetwear vets, Crooks & Castles, has made its return to Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, with the launch of a new concept flagship store.

“It feels great to be back on the block”, a rep for the brand says.

Within Crooks’ new concept, customers get an exclusive experience where they can get exclusive drops, collabs and collections, including the brand’s Core Logo line, iconic Medusa graphics and Cut & Sew pieces.

Crooks & Castles will also offer exclusive art produced by famous contemporary street artists, as well as a pieces from our Crooks limited edition art collection.

The new concept store will also serve as a hub for Crooks event. Most recenlty, they hosted an event with Death Row Records to celebrate their recent Crooks x Death Row Records collab.

For more info, visit CrooksNCastles.com.

Crooks & Castles Los Angeles

454 N Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036