Tyshawn Jones Teams Up With adidas Skateboarding to unveil the Tyshawn II

Adidas Skateboarding and Tyshawn Jones proudly present the Tyshawn II, a testament to a shared vision and ongoing collaboration.

The latest addition to Tyshawn’s signature lineup is a true co-creation built from the ground up. Drawing inspiration from sports heritage, the adidas archive, and Tyshawn’s personal style, the Tyshawn II is a truly timeless offering.

A masterpiece of design, functionality, and simplicity, the Tyshawn II features a perforated toebox for breathability paired with a dual-layered toe cap for added durability. adidas’ LIGHTSTRIKE midsole supports dynamic movement and reduces the shoe’s overall weight. The signature stripe design with reflective accents and Tyshawn’s iconic signature trefoil add subtle yet perfectly elevated finishing touches to the all-new signature silhouette.

Photos courtesy of adidas Skateboarding

The campaign film, narrated by his mother, is a raw and candid look at the focus, determination, and willpower that drive Tyshawn forward. A heartfelt narration compliments the powerful visuals that capture his journey from a young kid and a gifted skater to an elite athlete and a global icon on the rise. Shot in NYC, the film is a present-day portrait of Tyshawn’s world supported by archival footage revisiting integral moments of his skate career.

The Tyshawn II by adidas Skateboarding is available now on adidas.com/tyshawn, on the adidas Confirmed App, and via select retailers worldwide.