Sprayground Delivers First Every Capsule Collection for Golfers

Fashion and accessories brand Sprayground offers a new collection aimed at golfers, dubbed the “Henny Aiir To The Throne” collection, consisting of unique and vibrant accessories and backpacks.

Sprayground’s flex-worthy golf collection, features a bold streetwear style with duffel bags, eye-catching backpacks, cross-body bags, luggage, as well as a first-of-its-kind Sprayground golf bag. The brand has created the most eccentric and unique golf essentials that will definitely stand out on the first tee.

The golf collection also includes form-fitting polos made to keep you looking dry, dapper and comfortable while playing the full 18. Using 100% Pima cotton made in Peru, the ultra-soft polos show off the right amount of flair in the collar, featuring some of the brand’s fan-favorite monograms and patterns, paying homage to their most iconic designs. Each design in this collection includes Sprayground’s iconic shark-mouth trademark logo and collectible art piece.

The “HENNY AIIR TO THE THRONE” by Sprayground will be available exclusively at Sprayground.com.