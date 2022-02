Shoe brand TOMS introduces a new silhouette: the Alp Fenix.

The new unisex style merges a new vulcanized sole with the their Alpargata silhouette DNA.

It is a casual everyday sneaker TOMS says “you can live in, while living your values”, because every purchase supports local communities and builds equity at the ground level through TOMS commitment of โ “ of profits to grassroots organizations.

The TOMS Alp Fenix is now available at Toms.com, ranging from $49.95-$55.95.