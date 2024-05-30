Lids Debuts First-Ever WNBA Team Hat Collection

Sports retailer Lids has announced that it will be released an exclusive collection of WNBA New Era hats.

Unlike typical WNBA hats, this is the first time that New Era has designed fitted, team-specific WNBA headwear. Even beyond that, no other hat brand has released a fashion colorway specific for WNBA teams.

Lids, through its Lids Hat Drop ecommerce and in-store platforms, is the first retailer to release a hat of this kind, with retro logos and side patches from previous years. Inspired by the nostalgic look of the women’s sports apparel industry, this first-of-its-kind collection is a nod to the first 8 WNBA teams that started in the inaugural season.

Photos courtesy of LIDS

In collaboration with Made for the W, the collection will be sold online exclusively on LidsHatDrop.com exclusive and will only be available in-store at the recently opened Lids Hat Drop store in Jamaica, Queens, NY.

Following the success of the Lids Hat Drop e-commerce platform which launched earlier this year, the new Lids Hat Drop store operates similarly to its e-commerce counterpart with exclusive and limited-edition drops every Friday at 11AM EST.