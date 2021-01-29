Dr. Martens x END. x SOPH.NET Footwear Capsule

Dr. Martens has teamed up with beloved UK-based retailer END. for a capsule collection with Japanese streetwear brand SOPHNET.

The capsule consists of two distinctive 1461 shoes, in celebration of the iconic silhouette’s 60th Anniversary. Championed for its versatility and staying power, this bold collaborative offering pays homage to the legacy of the shoe, coupled with some of SOPHNET.’s signatures, such as the camouflage star print.

The Dr. Martens x END. x SOPHNET. collection will be available in a full range of adult sizes on February 5 at Dr. Martens stores and online for $160 USD.