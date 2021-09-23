NHL to Open New NYC Flagship Store w/ Lids and Fanatics

The NHL has announced a partnership with Lids and Fanatics for the opening of the new 9,000 square foot NHL Shop flagship store in New York City.

Re-located from Midtown to One Manhattan West, the site of the league’s new corporate headquarters, Fanatics will enlist the vast retail operational expertise of retail giant Lids, which is partly owned by Fanatics, to help provide a best-in-class shopping experience for NHL fans and visitors.

The in-store environment features a 29 high-definition video walls running exciting programming from the NHL, including live game broadcasts, original NHL productions and real-time content from NHL and Club social media accounts for fans to enjoy as they shop.

The venue also features a hockey history installation of artifacts and memorabilia curated by the Hockey Hall of Fame, which will open with exhibits showcasing the evolution of the hockey stick and helmet and the histories of the NHL All-Star Game and the Men’s and Women’s Olympic Ice Hockey Competitions.

Upon its opening, shoppers will have access to a wide range of merchandise including assortments for all 32 NHL Clubs across a variety of different product categories in women’s, men’s and youth styles. The product offering will include on-site jersey, t-shirt and headwear customization, novelties, outerwear and more, highlighted by brands including adidas, Fanatics, ‘47, WEAR by Erin Andrews, GIII and Funko.

“We are thrilled to bring a new NHL Shop flagship store to Manhattan West, the site of our new corporate home in a burgeoning part of New York City,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. “Our vision was to build a multi-sensory hockey experience that emotionally connects our fans to the game, teams and players they cheer for. With support from Fanatics and Lids, this world-class retail destination will offer fans an immersive shopping experience with a robust merchandise offering, curated content and unique artifacts from the Hockey Hall of Fame. Along with exciting NHL events we have planned, we hope to entertain, inspire and welcome every hockey fan that walks through our doors.”

“At Lids, we are excited to leverage our retail expertise to bring a great experience within the NHL flagship store in New York. The store will offer a wide assortment of NHL gear for the entire family, plus our ability to customize products in-store,” said Lawrence Berger, co-founder and partner at Ames Watson and chairman of FanzzLids Holdings, which is the owner of Lids.

Starting November 2021, Brookfield Properties, in association with the NHL, will open a brand-new 60’ x 80’ ice rink in the center of Manhattan West’s two-acre public plaza. The rink will offer outdoor public skating and NHL-hosted special hockey experiences. Additional details and programming schedule for the rink will be announced in the coming weeks.

NHL Shop’s retail experiences were designed by NYC-based firm, TPG Architecture.

For more information about store hours of operation, news and events, fans can follow on Facebook @NHLStoreNYC, Twitter @NHL_Shop and Instagram @officialnhlshop.