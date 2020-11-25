Rhude x Starter Collection Launching on Greenhouse App

Rhude and Starter have unveiled unveiled a collaborative collection dropping this Black Friday, exclusively on Foot Locker’s Greenhouse App.

The two-part Rhude x Starter collaboration fuses designer Rhuigi Villaseñor’s elevated streetwear designs with the throwback Starter silhouettes. One drop will hit FootLocker.com and the other in the Greenhouse App.

The drop consists of an anorak, jackets, hoodies and t-shirts.















The Rhude x Starter is slated to drop November 27 at Footlocker.com and in the Greenhouse App on November 30th.

Rhude x Starter collection for Foot Locker:

Rhude x Starter Anorak, $225

Rhude x Starter Wool Varsity Jacket, $295

Rhude x Starter Hoodie, $120

Rhude x Starter Tee, $75

Rhude x Starter collection for Greenhouse: