Rhude x Starter Collection Launching on Greenhouse App

Rhude and Starter have unveiled unveiled a collaborative collection dropping this Black Friday, exclusively on Foot Locker’s Greenhouse App.
The two-part Rhude x Starter collaboration fuses designer Rhuigi Villaseñor’s elevated streetwear designs with the throwback Starter silhouettes. One drop will hit FootLocker.com and the other in the Greenhouse App.
The drop consists of an anorak, jackets, hoodies and t-shirts.
The Rhude x Starter is slated to drop November 27 at Footlocker.com and in the Greenhouse App on November 30th.
Rhude x Starter collection for Foot Locker:
- Rhude x Starter Anorak, $225
- Rhude x Starter Wool Varsity Jacket, $295
- Rhude x Starter Hoodie, $120
- Rhude x Starter Tee, $75
Rhude x Starter collection for Greenhouse:
- Rhude x Starter Striped Hat, $45
- Rhude x Starter Pant, $215
- Rhude x Starter Wool Varsity Jacket, $295
- Rhude x Starter Lightning Bolt Jacket, $275
- Rhude x Starter Crewneck, $225
- Rhude x Starter GH Tee, $75