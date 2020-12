Rhude x Starter Collection Launching on Greenhouse App

Rhude and Starter have unveiled unveiled a collaborative collection dropping this Black Friday, exclusively on Foot Locker’s Greenhouse App.

The two-part Rhude x Starter collaboration fuses designer Rhuigi VillaseΓ±or’s elevated streetwear designs with the throwback Starter silhouettes. One drop will hit FootLocker.com and the other in the Greenhouse App.

The drop consists of an anorak, jackets, hoodies and t-shirts.















The Rhude x Starter is slated to drop November 27 at Footlocker.com and in the Greenhouse App on November 30th.

Rhude x Starter collection for Foot Locker:

Rhude x Starter Anorak, $225

Rhude x Starter Wool Varsity Jacket, $295

Rhude x Starter Hoodie, $120

Rhude x Starter Tee, $75

Rhude x Starter collection for Greenhouse: