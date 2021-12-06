ROKIT, Overtime & Vacancy Projects Team Up To Pay Homage to Filipino Heritage

ROKIT and Overtime tap into LA-based art & design studio Vacancy Projects for a collaborative capsule paying homage to Filipino heritage, dubbed “Buhay”.

“The ‘Buhay’ collection (Filipino translation for ‘Life’) is a sort of love letter to art, basketball & my Filipino-American upbringing. It also serves as a reflection of both myself & Bam Barcena’s (creative director of ROKIT) identity as Filipino-Americans on the west coast,” says Kristofferson San Pablo, Vacancy Projects Creative Director.

“Growing up in a Filipino household, basketball was an everyday thing for us. We played it and watched it whenever it was on TV. Growing up in California, it was always the Lakers and especially in my formative years, Kobe was the main attraction as he was the new face of basketball & really sparked my love for the game. Little did I know how big basketball was in the Philippines until I went back to visit years ago & noticed how many basketball courts were scattered throughout the city. I wanted to find a way to illustrate that for this collection.”

The collection features artwork drawn by San Pablo himself including his signature cartoon style fight cloud, a “Buhay” basketball character as a nod to the popular hoop phrase “ball is life”, and various iconography associated with island life across a range of hoodies, tees, sweatpants, shorts, and accessories.

The limited ROKIT x Overtime x Vacancy Projects Capsule is now available at Rokit.one.