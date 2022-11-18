Vans Partners With Atlas Skate Shop to Celebrate 30 Years of the Skate Half Cab

Vans, the icon of creative exploration, celebrates 30 years of the iconic Vans Skate Half Cab alongside Bay Area skate shop Atlas with this collaborative edition of the shoe.

The Vans x Atlas Skate Half Cab is a limited run, record shop-inspired shoe that is part of a small capsule featuring the Vans Skate Era and Skate Slip-on. From Costa Mesa to The Bay, California is home to some of the best skate spots and record shops in the world, and Vans and Atlas partnered on a collection that pays homage to both.

“Half Cabs are as timeless as a classic spot or record, and Atlas is honored to have the opportunity to put our own spin on one of the most iconic skate shoes of all time,” a rep for Atlas says.

Every accent of the Vans x Atlas Skate Half Cab hits the right note. Red and white highlights and panels customized with vinyl record grooves make the silhouette stand out. The shoe is finished with Vans and Atlas details across the sidewall and heel. The design details carry over to the Vans x Atlas Skate Era and Skate Slip-On.

The Bay Area is known for its rich culture of crate digging, beat making, and even Steve Caballero himself, so there’s no better place to celebrate the release of the Vans x Atlas Skate Half Cab. Atlas will host a launch party at The Lab in San Francisco on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. with DJ set by John Cardiel, live performance by Ray Barbee, and the premiere of a Thrasher x Atlas video that was filmed over the past year with friends and family of Atlas. 21+ are welcome.

The Vans x Atlas Skate Half Cab will be available Nov. 18 at Atlas’s San Mateo location and at Atlasskateboarding.com.