Mitchell & Ness Release “NBA Reload 2.0” Collection, Exclusively at Lids

Mitchell & Ness returns with its new “NBA Reload” collection, which is back and available exclusively at Lids.

After a successful debut in the Fall of 2020, the Mitchell & Ness NBA Reload Collection is back with a restock of the hottest pieces from the first release, plus all new NBA jerseys, shorts and fitted headwear styles.

The collection stays true to each team’s core DNA, while adding a unique twist, with each item in the collection recreated in unexpected ways. Some items feature NBA teams’ classic colors and logos from the past and present that are flipped in a surprising way, while other items use new colors altogether, for a playful take on the team’s apparel and headwear.

The complete collection highlights NBA team favorites such as the LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers’, including jerseys of iconic players from years past from Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Dennis Rodman, Allen Iverson and more – all reimagined with vibrant colors and unique iterations.

The new collection, exclusively at Lids, is available at Lids.com and in most Lids retail stores across the country.