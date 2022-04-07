Adidas x Pharrell Williams Return With Humanrace Premium Basics for Spring

Adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams have launched their unisex Humanrace Premium Basics collection for Spring 2022.

Built for everyday wear, the suite of colorful apparel brings together quality, vivid color, and a loose fit. Styles feature an overstated “Humanrace” print across the chest and are crafted from adidas’ highest quality 100% organic French terry cotton.

The versatile apparel offerings are highlighted by crewneck sweatshirts, sweatpants, hoodies, tees, and shorts. Utilizing adidas’ gender-neutral Unite Fit system, each item is available in sizes ranging from 3XS to 2XL, with seven colors to choose from: Bold Gold, Hazy Emerald, Golden Beige, Brown, Light Grey Heather, Black, and Off-White.

The latest Pharrell Williams Humanrace Premium Basics collection is available through Adidas.com/Pharrell, in-store, and via select retailers.