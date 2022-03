Quiksilver taps iconic toy brand NERF for its newest youth collection, comprised of a full collection of summer-ready pieces.

The Quiksilver x NERF capsule collection is full of vibrant colors and bold, logo-forward pieces. Retro-inspired, the line plays on the nostalgia and heritage of both Quik and NERF with updated styles across an array of apparel, including tees, boardies, tanks and sandals.

The Quiksilver x NERF Collection is available now at the brand’s online store.