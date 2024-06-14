BAPE STA OS Returns After SS24 Debut

BAPE returns with four colorways of the new BAPE STA™ OS after its recent SS24 debut.

The sneaker is meticulously crafted from a blend of high-quality leather materials, showcasing exquisite artistry and meticulous attention to detail. By combining easy-to-go color tones, the shoe presents a striking visual harmony that enhances its contemporary style and enduring charm. Each stitch, contour, and line narrate a tale of commitment and skillful workmanship.

Featuring an enlarged STA logo, the design makes a bold statement about the brand’s dedication to pushing boundaries and surpassing expectations. It serves as a tribute to tradition while also venturing into new territories, seamlessly blending heritage with innovation.

Photos courtesy of BAPE

With its thick white sole and enhanced traction, the BAPE STA OS is not just a shoe; it’s “an invitation to embrace individuality and stand out from the crowd. It’s a canvas for self-expression and a symbol of confidence,” says the brand.

The BAPE STA OS collection drops June 15th at the BAPE STORE® or online.