Roc Nation’s Paper Planes Collaborates With Football Club AC Milan

Roc Nation’s Paper Planes brand announced this week an upcoming collaboration with Italian Football Club, AC Milan, for a 7-piece capsule collection.

Drawing strong parallels between two of the world’s fashion capitals, AC Milan and Paper Planes have unsurfaced the strength and perseverance nestled beneath iconic landmarks and recognizable architecture.

The Paper Planes x AC Milan for FW20 capsule teaches you to tap into your imagination – to see beyond the façade to unearth endless possibilities and unearth true identity, allowing yourself to dream and set your intention.

“This partnership with Paper Planes, a dynamic brand which sits at the intersection of fashion and culture, is another important step on our journey to position AC Milan as a diverse and relevant lifestyle brand that excites and inspires,” said Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer AC Milan. “Our brands are linked to two cities in Milan and New York that are global symbols of progress and style, and by our commitment to sharing the values of inclusiveness, creativity and innovation with future generations around the world.”

“A pivotal part of global brand growth is capturing the lifestyle audience and Paper Planes are the perfect vehicle for AC Milan to introduce themselves to these new consumer”, said Michael Yormark, co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified. “A lot of hard work has gone into the design to capture the essence and spirit of both New York City and Milan, and the entire company is thrilled with the outcome.”

The Paper Planes x AC Milan collection drops exclusively online at Store.ACMilan.com (INT) and PaperPlane.shop (US) on December 11th, 2020, as well as AC Milan retail stores Casa Milan and San Babila. The collection is available for pre-order for those subscribed to the AC Milan newsletter on December 8th.