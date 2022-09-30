’47 Kicks Off 75th Anniversary With Limited Edition MLB® Capsule

Lifestyle brand ’47 has kicked off its 75th anniversary collections with the launch of a limited edition capsule collection featuring iconic Major League Baseball® teams.

The capsule is the first of five anniversary drops to be announced in the coming months, with future releases featuring teams from the NBA, NFL, NHL, and NCAA.

“Our company’s history began with baseball, with our founders selling pennants outside of Fenway Park, so it’s only appropriate that we begin our anniversary celebrations with MLB®,” said VP of Brand Dave Zaleznick. “We’ve selected these stories and brought these capsules to life as a way to honor the past and celebrate 75 years of bringing fans closer to the teams they love.”

The 75th Anniversary MLB® Capsule Collection features four limited-edition ’47 Vintage tees and four matching ’47 HITCH caps, all produced in a strictly limited run of 75 and packaged in special commemorative cases. The teams highlighted within this collection are the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers, each with hidden nods to the team’s respective histories laced throughout each design.

The collection is the first of a series of specially designed headwear and apparel that chronicles some of the most storied franchises in sports history.

The 75th Anniversary MLB Capsule Collection is available now at 47brand.com.