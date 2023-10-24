PSD Collaborates With Marvel For Super Hero-Inspired Underwear Collection

Premium underwear brand, PSD, has teamed up with Marvel for the release of a collaborative collection that fans are sure to love.

The all-new collection will feature designs inspired by some of Marvel’s most powerful Super Heroes, including Spider-Man and the Avengers, and will deliver exceptional comfort and quality.

The designs will give fans a chance to express their love for some of their favorite Super Heroes in a fashionable way and provide the inner armor of their wardrobe to build confidence every day — whether at the gym, in a meeting, or hanging with your friends. Key pieces from the collection include men’s briefs, women’s sport bras, and boy shorts.

“When you build a company from the ground up, you dream of the day that you get to collaborate with a legendary brand like Marvel. We are so excited that we’re able to work together on this collection,” said Curt Flaitz, CEO PSD.

The first drop is available ow at PSD.com, with six additional styles to be released subsequently.