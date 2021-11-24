Saucony Partners With Trinidad Jame$ For Sneaker Collaboration

Running shoe brand Saucony has announced the launch of its anticipated collaboration Trinidad Jame$ on a limited edition iteration of the iconic Jazz 81.

The collabo helps celebrates Jame$’ launch of his brand Hommewrk. The sneaker celebrates the musician’s vibrant Trinidadian heritage. An electric color palette and bright design elements transform the brand’s classic shoe. Trinidad drew inspiration from a sneaker he first owned as an immigrant moving to America — making this style a natural selection for the brand and artist’s inaugural collaboration.

The Saucony x Hommewrk Jazz 81 “Sorrel Red” pays homage to his favorite drink, “Sorrel”, made of dried hibiscus flower petals. The classic Trinidadian recipe has deep red hues that are recreated on the sneaker’s tumbled leather and premium suede upper. The Jazz 81 also showcases a semi-transparent pink TPU in the entire toe box of the shoe, as well as accents on the heel tab and Saucony’s “river” logos.

“An important value of Saucony is to create a more inclusive, equitable and diverse brand for all,” said Fábio Tambosi, Saucony’s chief marketing officer. “The Trinidad James x Saucony Jazz 81 collaboration is a genuine intention to celebrate our 123-year culturally-connected history while inspiring confidence and self-expression for a new creative community. This partnership with Trinidad celebrates and elevates the talents and voices of people of varying backgrounds, different viewpoints, experience and ideas as well as the timeless appeal of the Jazz 81 shoe.”

“I always say ‘you gotta bet on yourself’ and Saucony approached this project with a kindred conviction that together we could fuse our individual legacies to create a vibrant and very distinct Saucony x Hommewrk Jazz 81. Running in the right direction the Jazz 81 is the perfect canvas for my journey, my narrative, allowing me to further share my vision and cultural roots with the world. In partnership with Saucony, we hope to continue to build a more inclusive community while inspiring new generations to express themselves through authenticity, style and culture,” said Trinidad Jame$.

The collaboration launches initially at Complex Con in early November, but will launch globally on November 26th at Saucony.com.