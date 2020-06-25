Introducing Kids Streetwear Brand A.B.C.

In the world of streetwear, there’s not a lot of options for kids. If you’re looking for a brand to style your kiddos, check out Bay Area-based children’s label A.B.C.

Founded by four dads in 2016, who have 30+ years of experience in the streetwear industry, A.B.C. was founded on the basis of making an alternative style of clothing for the founder’s children Rooney, Olivia, Kenzo, and Nya. The name itself is an acronym with multiple meanings such as Apples, Bananas, & Carrots, All Babies Count, and Art Begins w/ Children, but most importantly, it is the the first three letters of the alphabet. These 3 letters symbolize the introduction to learning and their interpretation to teaching their kids streetwear fashion.

“We love what we do and are blessed to have been able to reach success in the clothing industry, but this project means more to us, because it’s dedicated to our kids,” says co-founder Ryan Mante. “When you think about A.B.C. we don’t want to be known as just a kids clothing brand, we want to be recognized for our social impact with less fortunate children and art/creative development.”

For every sale, A.B.C. donates a portion to Drawbridge, an arts program for homeless children. As the company grows, their mission is to further their affiliation with arts programs such as Drawbridge.org and aim to contribute more back to the children’s art community.

For more info or to order A.B.C. gear, visit their official website at ABCKidswear.com.