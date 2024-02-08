MARKET Partners with Eastpak to Release the Basketball Backpack

MARKET is back with another new collaboration. This time, they team up with Eastpak to release the Basketball Backpack.

The newly released Basketball Backpack is a convertible bag style designed to carry it all – starting out as the iconic Eastpak Padded Pak’r silhouette that seamlessly transforms to a net extension to fit all your sporting needs.

Inspired by MARKET’s passion for basketball, the collaboration offers a stylish solution for sports enthusiasts who appreciate both form and function – mixing together Eastpak’s premium bag fabrications with MARKET’s signature, out-of-the-box design approach.

“This collaboration with Eastpak provided a unique opportunity to reinvent the backpack tailored for the everyday basketball player. Throughout the design process, we took the timeless Pak’r backpack and sought innovative ways to redefine this iconic piece. Recognizing the common struggle of squeezing a basketball into a bag after practice, only to find it taking up precious space, we set out to find a solution. Traditional basketball bags tend to be bulky, but by introducing a revolutionary packable netted pouch concept, we crafted a membrane that seamlessly unfolds from the front pocket. With just a few simple buckle clicks, the bag transforms into a versatile 2-in-1 concept,” says Mike Cherman, Founder of MARKET.

Photos courtesy of Eastpak

The Basketball Backpack comes in two colorways – a classic, all black style along with a retro, color-blocked style – and includes MARKET x Eastpak co-branded patches on the front pouch. The bag is also complete with all of our favorite premium features from Eastpak’s standard Padded Pak’r style – with a padded back, adjustable straps, a smaller zippered pocket on the front, and a larger main compartment with laptop sleeve – along with MARKET’s unique twist to feature a hidden net pouch that can hold a variety of courtside essentials like our signature SMILEY® Basketballs.

MARKET x Eastpak’s Basketball Backpack is available now at MarketStudios.com and Eastpak.com.