Harley-Davidson Launches Lifestyle Apparel Line Called “H-D Collections”

Harley-Davidson has announced their all-new H-D Collections, a grouping of unique and distinct lifestyle apparel lines, defined by the heritage and authenticity of Harley-Davidson, set to launch in March.

With over 120 years of craftsmanship and heritage under its belt, Harley-Davidson has shaped motorcycle culture while driving its relevance far beyond the world of two wheels. As part of H-D’s continued growth strategy, H-D Collections aims to connect authentically with consumers who identify with the adventurous spirit of Harley-Davidson. Through curated products, experiences and collaborations, H-D Collections seeks to honor the past, while driving the motorcycle brand into the next 120 years and beyond.

“With H-D Collections we’re excited to celebrate two elements of our heritage: design and craftsmanship,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “H-D Collections brings together the many facets of moto-culture lifestyle, paying tribute to our heritage with both Harley-Davidson Originals and Authorized Vintage, while pushing the limits of design, form and function with Bar & Shield.”

H-D Collections is launching with three unique product lines: Bar & Shield by Harley-Davidson, Harley-Davidson® Originals, and Harley-Davidson® Authorized Vintage, in addition to planned collaborations.

The H-D Collection drops March 9th at HDcollections.com and will pop-up at select cultural events and festivals, starting with Austin, TX March 10-14.