Adidas Basketball & Trae Young Unveil His First Signature Shoe

Adidas Basketball and Trae Young have officially unveiled the NBA star’s first signature shoe: the Trae Young 1, which is accompanied by his own apparel collection.

During the 2021 post-season, we all watched as Young electrified the playoffs, becoming the first in league history with a 45-point, 10-assist game in the Conference Finals. His legacy continues, as he delivers his first shoe.

“Trae embodies the mentality of limitless potential – unafraid to let anything get in the way of his ambition, he pushes boundaries, proves critics wrong and creates new space for himself and the game,” said adidas Basketball General Manager Eric Wise.

The Trae Young 1 was developed in close collaboration with Trae himself, designed to support his multi-directional playing style and the unique ways in which he moves on the court. Pulling inspiration from the laceless N3XT L3V3L silhouette worn by Trae in his first NBA season, the shoes have a half-bootie construction paired with laces for extra support – leveraging BOOST cushioning in the heel for comfort, a LIGHTSTRIKE midsole for lightweight responsiveness, and a laceless forefoot for superior lockdown.

“adidas and I worked very closely on my first signature shoe and I’m hyped to finally let fans get a hold of them. When you wear these, you’re repping that ice cold mentality and the entire city of Atlanta,” explained Trae Young. “This moment is really special as it’s a reminder to the next generation of hoopers that through hard work and focus you can achieve your dreams. Trae Young 1 is a symbol of that for me.”

In tribute to Trae’s ice-cold mentality and the music, culture and legacy of the city of Atlanta, the Trae Young 1 will be available initially in five colorways at Adidas.com/trae_young and additional retailers including Foot Locker, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Champs Sports, Finish Line and Hibbett.

Colorways include ICEE, ICEE Cotton Candy, SO SO DEF, SO SO DEF ATL, and Peachtree. All drop on October 1, alongside Trae’s apparel collection.