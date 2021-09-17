PUMA Unveils the J. Cole Dreamer Blue “E-Line”

PUMA has officially unveiled the new colorway of J. Cole’s Dreamer basketball shit, dubbed “E-Line”.

The new colorway pays homage to the MTA line that connects Queens and Manhattan, two of the most important boroughs to Cole. From attending St. John’s University in Hillcrest, Queens, to selling out shows at the Garden, Cole’s journey through the “City that Never Sleeps” represents what it means to be a Dreamer.

The sneaker sports a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit throughout forefoot and midfoot, a ProFoam midsole and RS foam heel for maximum energy return that’s perfect for any playstyle, and a full coverage, high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip that’s ideal for quick cutting and spot up play.

The PUMA x J. Cole DREAMER BLUE “E-LINE’ is available now on PUMA.com.