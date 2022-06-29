Reigning Champ Collaborates With Prince For tennis-Inspired Capsule

With a celebrated history of material innovation and excellence, the Prince vs Reigning Champ collection references Prince’s early influence on the pro tour — an era that introduced the greatest player’s racquet in the history of the sport, utilized by grand slam champions throughout the mid-80s and 90s.

Inspired by Prince’s iconic typeface and nostalgic color palette, the 10-piece capsule comprises premium apparel and accessories produced by Reigning Champ, with limited-edition hard goods, including the revered Original Graphite 107 Racquet, developed by Prince.

Due to Prince’s origins in New Jersey and a history of players from the tri-state area, Reigning Champ highlighted the antithesis of country club tennis, celebrating the public court grinders at Washington Market Park in Tribeca. In the campaign, the brand highlights Vicente Muñoz and James Powers, both former D1 collegiate athletes, as they take to the court in select styles from the collection, captured under the bright lights against a quintessential New York City backdrop.

All styles in the Prince vs Reigning Champ collaboration are unisex; designed to be worn on-court and off.

The Prince vs Reigning Champ capsule collection is available now online, in-store and through select retailers worldwide.