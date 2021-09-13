Our Favorite Bags for Photographers From HEX

When it comes to bags, there’s plenty of brands to choose from. There’s a handful of companies who offer quality bags in a variety of shapes and sizes, as made for specific uses. Photographers have a specific need when it comes to bags. They want to store not only their cameras, but all their lens and other accessories… and one of our favorite choices in this regard is HEX.

The techcessories brand has long provided a wide array of backpacks, duffels, slings and other technical offerings for everything from sneakers to travel. Their range of camera-specific bags are top-notch, as well as stylish, and we have been using them for years.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the HEX camera bag range, we highlight some of our favorites here.

Ranger Clamshell DSLR Backpack – $199.95 – BUY HERE

Colors available: Black, Glacier Camo, Camo

The Ranger Chamshell DSLR Backpack features a patent-pending clamshell design with integrated compression buckles that allows you can control over how the bag is opened for easy camera access. Based on your preferences, it can be used as a top-open, left-side open, or right-side open. Designed thoughtfully with extra padding and air-mesh to provide ultimate comfort while carrying your camera gear through the city.

HEX Ranger DSLR Sling V2 – $99.95 – BUY HERE

Colors Available: Blackout Camo, Black, Glacier Camo, Camo

This small, lightweight sling is designed to streamline the storage of DSLR essentials. The EVA padding will protect your gear with flexibility to organize your kit with the padded, adjustable, and fold-away dividers. Holds everything, from a Leica or Sony Mirrorless or even a Canon 5D with a 24-70mm lens! Zippered mesh accessory pockets throughout the internal portion of the bag help organize smaller accessories and cables.

HEX Cinema Backpack – $239.95 – BUY HERE

Colors Available: Black, Glacier Camo, Camo

The Cinema Backpack is a stylish option is designed for cinematic gear – specifically a Canon 1DX with lens attached. An important feature on this bag is the padded lumbar support belt which helps distribute the weight of your gear off from your shoulders to the larger muscle groups on your hips and legs. The Cinema Backpack has more than enough room – with a separate storage compartment with organizer for up to a 17″ MacBook Pro, a signature front iPad/tablet pocket, and 5 general storage side compartments for easy access to additional gear, cables, lens caps, or accessories.

HEX Ranger Camera Mini Sling – $69.95 – BUY HERE

Colors Available: Blackout Camo, Black, Glacier Camo, Camo

The HEX Camera Mini Sling is the perfect lightweight sling designed to streamline the storage of Mirrorless and smaller DSLR essentials. With premium packability, the Sling features a fold-out bottom panel that can be folded out of the way or completely removed to allow the bag to be packed flat for travel. Once at your destination, simply fold out the bottom and the bag returns to a structured, protective camera bag.

Setting itself apart from other slings, the HEX Camera Mini Sling also features a front fleece-lined phone pocket, a large accessory pocket, and mini tripod straps.

HEX Technical Backpack – $149.95 – BUY HERE

Colors Available: Black, Glacier Camo

The Technical Backpack is an engineering marvel with a heavy-duty, water-resistant shell featuring genuine Cordura® ballistic nylon. Additionally, the antimicrobial technology fabric resists and repels up to 99% of harmful bacteria, mold, and fungus. The pocket is lined in plush faux fur, padded with EVA foam and holds up to a 16″ laptop.

The wireless charger pocket right onto the top of the bag is perfectly sized to fit the HEX Wireless Power Bank and allows for quick, easy on-the-go charging without having to deal with those unsanitary public charging stations.

HEX Ranger Camera Crossbody – $49.95 – BUY HERE

Colors Available: Blackout Camo, Black, Glacier Camo, Camo

The Ranger Crossbody packs a lot into such a small footprint. In addition to the EVA padded main compartment, there is a front zipper pocket with built-in mesh stowage for memory cards or anything else you want to keep handy. And on the back there is another pocket which closes with a slick, hidden magnetic closure.