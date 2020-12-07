Under Armour’s New Curry Brand Introduces The Curry Flow 8

Under Armour’s newly formed Curry Brand has debuted its first signature shoe: the Curry Flow 8.

The new basketball shoe from Stephen Curry effectively disrupts the design of a traditional basketball shoes by completely eliminating the rubber outsole, which helps bring better traction, lightweight performance ground-contact cushioning and grippy on-court feel. The silhouette introduces an industry-changing cushioning platform called UA Flow, a technology positioned to shift the company and the entire sports apparel industry.

UA Flow is made from a single “unisole” foam material—a direct challenge to most midsoles which are usually made of two or three parts with outsoles made of rubber. The Under Armour Innovation and Footwear Design teams started with the unique foam and then added structure and stability to it to ultimately create a holistic system around the foot of the basketball player.

The first Curry Flow 8 colorway drops December 11 worldwide at CurryBrand.com, at UA Brand Houses and at select retailers for $160 USD.