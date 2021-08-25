Dr. Martens x Suicoke FW21 Collection

Dr. Martens has reconnected with mainstay Japanese sandal brand Suicoke for another collaboration for Fall/Winter 2021.

The connection yields a sandal model inspired by both brands’ subcultural appeal. An embodiment of both Dr. Martens’ and Suicoke’s design philosophies, the DM MURA takes Suicoke’s distinctive slip-on MURA silhouette and places it on Dr. Martens’ proprietary Lorson outsole, adding a co-branded heel strap and foot bed, and finishing the sandal with Dr. Martens’ signature black-and-yellow heel loop and yellow welt stitching.

Available in both black smooth leather and croc leather versions, the DM MURA perfectly balances forward-thinking technical design touches with premium elements to create a sandal that is effortlessly wearable, and elegantly combines the design language of both brands.

The Dr. Martens x Suicoke “MURA” sandal drops August 28th at DrMartens.com for $230 USD.